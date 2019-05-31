  • More than 100 dogs rescued from California mansion

    Updated:

    ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. - A dog hoarding investigation led police to a mansion in California.

    Police said a man and woman lived in the multimillion-dollar home with nearly 140 dogs, mostly shih tzus and Maltese. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Orange County Animal Care rescuers said the stench inside was unbearable.

    Workers in hazmat suits removed the dogs from the home so they could be checked out.

    They said the animals were covered in feces, urine and fleas. 

    The couple was cited for misdemeanor animal cruelty, but more severe charges could be added.
     

     

    CNN/KCAL

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories