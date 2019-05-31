  • Woman shoots man, another hurt during fight on their way to party, police say

    PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a woman after two men were taken to the hospital after an incident in the Beechview section of Pittsburgh.

    Investigators said it happened just before midnight on West Liberty Avenue.

    Pittsburgh police shut down the busy road as officers combed the scene, impacting traffic.

    Police found a man who had been shot in the arm and another man with facial injuries.

    After talking with the victims, police said the men were downtown and met a woman who agreed to go with them somewhere else “to party."

    According to police, there was some sort of argument in the car and the woman pulled out a gun and shot one of them. The car had a clear visible bullet hole and police placed an evidence marker in the road.

    Police said the man with the facial injuries couldn’t give a clear explanation of what happened to him. 

    Both men are expected to be OK.

