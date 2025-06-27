Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Scranton and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Scranton metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

that_shade // Shutterstock

#10. Gujarati

- 24,085 speakers (0.35% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#9. Hindi

- 24,292 speakers (0.35% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#8. Korean

- 26,248 speakers (0.38% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#7. French

- 26,822 speakers (0.38% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fela Sanu // Shutterstock

#6. Western Africa

- 27,727 speakers (0.4% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#5. Arabic

- 30,193 speakers (0.43% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#4. Vietnamese

- 32,277 speakers (0.46% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#3. Russian

- 38,538 speakers (0.55% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Chinese

- 84,604 speakers (1.21% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 569,645 speakers (8.17% of population)