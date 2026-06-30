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Rope rescue performed at Idlewild after Wild Mouse ride malfunctions

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Wild Mouse Rescue (Darlington Volunteer Fire Department)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

LIGONIER, Pa. — A high-angle rope rescue was performed at Idlewild park in Ligonier on Monday.

Darlington Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to assist in a ride malfunction of the Wild Mouse.

“Thank you to Idlewild & SoakZone and the Ligonier Valley Police for their assistance on our earlier call,” the fire company said.

It’s unknown exactly what the malfunction was.

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