Large Pittsburgh accounting firms are taking summer breaks ahead of July 4

PITTSBURGH — Some of the biggest accounting firms in Pittsburgh are getting an early start celebrating July 4 — and it’s not a special way to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday. It’s a summer tradition that bookends a similar week off at year-end at EY, PwC and Schneider Downs.

At EY, it’s the ninth straight year of giving all employees a week-long break.

“Our first summer break, in 2018, was part of our celebration of being named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the 20th consecutive year,” said Darrell Smalley, EY’s Pittsburgh office managing partner.

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