The most expensive neighborhoods in Erie

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Erie metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Frontier (Erie, PA)

Median sale price

: $450,450 |

Median days on market

: 4 days

1351 Top Rd, Erie, PA 16505

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,991

- See 1351 Top Rd, Erie, PA 16505 on Redfin.com

1505 S Shore Dr, Erie, PA 16505

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 7,355

- See 1505 S Shore Dr, Erie, PA 16505 on Redfin.com

246 Niagara Point Dr, Erie, PA 16507

- List price: $2,450,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,391

- See 246 Niagara Point Dr, Erie, PA 16507 on Redfin.com

731 Lincoln Ave, Erie, PA 16505

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,788

- See 731 Lincoln Ave, Erie, PA 16505 on Redfin.com

#2. Greater Kahkwa (Erie, PA)

Median sale price

: $314,100 |

Median days on market

: 6 days

336 Maryland Ave, Erie, PA 16505

- List price: $439,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,144

- See 336 Maryland Ave, Erie, PA 16505 on Redfin.com

508 Colorado Dr, Erie, PA 16505

- List price: $224,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,220

- See 508 Colorado Dr, Erie, PA 16505 on Redfin.com

#3. Glenwood Heights (Erie, PA)

Median sale price

: $230,750 |

Median days on market

: 7 days

115 W 32Nd St, Erie, PA 16508

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,844

- See 115 W 32Nd St, Erie, PA 16508 on Redfin.com

141 W 37Th St, Erie, PA 16508

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,797

- See 141 W 37Th St, Erie, PA 16508 on Redfin.com

#4. South East Hills (Erie, PA)

Median sale price

: $185,000 |

Median days on market

: 8 days

319 E 33Rd St, Erie, PA 16504

- List price: $160,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,270

- See 319 E 33Rd St, Erie, PA 16504 on Redfin.com

414 E 38Th St, Erie, PA 16504

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,350

- See 414 E 38Th St, Erie, PA 16504 on Redfin.com

4411 Wayne St, Erie, PA 16504

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,820

- See 4411 Wayne St, Erie, PA 16504 on Redfin.com

#5. Southeast Erie (Erie, PA)

Median sale price

: $153,500 |

Median days on market

: 6 days

1118 E 27Th St, Erie, PA 16504

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,232

- See 1118 E 27Th St, Erie, PA 16504 on Redfin.com

2620 Van Buren Ave, Erie, PA 16504

- List price: $97,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,432

- See 2620 Van Buren Ave, Erie, PA 16504 on Redfin.com

2632 Perry St, Erie, PA 16504

- List price: $99,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,320

- See 2632 Perry St, Erie, PA 16504 on Redfin.com

2707 Van Buren Ave, Erie, PA 16504

- List price: $90,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,432

- See 2707 Van Buren Ave, Erie, PA 16504 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.