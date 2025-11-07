The most expensive neighborhoods in Lancaster

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Lancaster metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Eden (Lancaster, PA)

Median sale price

: $599,625 |

Median days on market

: 4 days

1100 Bluegrass, Neffsville, PA 17601

- List price: $689,102

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,789

- See 1100 Bluegrass, Neffsville, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

1100 Bluegrass Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $701,845

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,405

- See 1100 Bluegrass Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

1231 Hershey Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $571,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,114

- See 1231 Hershey Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

1326 Stillwater Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $900,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,903

- See 1326 Stillwater Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

#2. Blossom Hill (Lancaster, PA)

Median sale price

: $432,500 |

Median days on market

: 5 days

2016 Melody Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $790,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,574

- See 2016 Melody Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

2028 Melody Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $732,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,736

- See 2028 Melody Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

539 Cobblestone Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,120

- See 539 Cobblestone Ln, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

667 Chiswell Pl, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $600,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,720

- See 667 Chiswell Pl, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

#3. Rohrerstown (Lancaster, PA)

Median sale price

: $396,000 |

Median days on market

: 5 days

2411 Spring Water Cir, Lancaster, PA 17601

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,825

- See 2411 Spring Water Cir, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

2457 Spring Water Cir, Neffsville, PA 17601

- List price: $421,490

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,737

- See 2457 Spring Water Cir, Neffsville, PA 17601 on Redfin.com

494 Northlawn Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,843

- See 494 Northlawn Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

929 Irwin Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,597

- See 929 Irwin Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

#4. Grandview Heights (Lancaster, PA)

Median sale price

: $372,500 |

Median days on market

: 13 days

#5. College Park (Lancaster, PA)

Median sale price

: $354,000 |

Median days on market

: 5 days

1001 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- List price: $759,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,783

- See 1001 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

917 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 959

- See 917 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

917 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- List price: $174,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,031

- See 917 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

917 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- List price: $189,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 949

- See 917 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.