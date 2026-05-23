Police continue searching for missing Derry man last seen in November 2024

Pennsylvania State Police continue searching for a man who went missing from Westmoreland County in November 2024.

David Tobias was 53 years old when he was last seen leaving his Derry Township home at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2024.

Originally, investigators told Channel 11 they didn’t know what direction Tobias went. Now, PSP says he was seen at a Labtrobe Shop’n Save at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2024, carrying a white bag and a clear plastic cup.

A search dog tracked his scent to Derry, but lost the trail near Hillside on Route 217, which investigators say suggests he may have been picked up by a vehicle.

Tobias was last seen wearing a light blue striped knit hat, a dark green plaid flannel and tan cargo pants. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has a thin build, dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tobias has a mental health condition and may need help, investigators say.

Anyone with information on where Tobias may be should contact PSP Kiski Valley Station at 724-697-5780 or PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477. Anonymous tips can be made online.

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