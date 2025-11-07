The most expensive neighborhoods in York

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the York metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Springdale (York, PA)

Median sale price

: $366,500 |

Median days on market

: 4 days

186 Peyton Rd, York, PA 17403

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,884

- See 186 Peyton Rd, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com

#2. Stonybrook (Stonybrook, PA)

Median sale price

: $360,000 |

Median days on market

: 6 days

3704 Skipton Cir, York, PA 17402

- List price: $512,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,766

- See 3704 Skipton Cir, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com

4119 Greywood Dr, York, PA 17402

- List price: $378,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,652

- See 4119 Greywood Dr, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com

4189 Greywood Dr, York, PA 17402

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,476

- See 4189 Greywood Dr, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com

428 Ginger Cir, York, PA 17402

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,215

- See 428 Ginger Cir, York, PA 17402 on Redfin.com

#3. Regents Glen (Grantley, PA)

Median sale price

: $313,500 |

Median days on market

: 19 days

1000 Country Club Rd, York, PA 17403

- List price: $234,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,225

- See 1000 Country Club Rd, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com

1016 Rosecroft Ln, York, PA 17403

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,600

- See 1016 Rosecroft Ln, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com

1058 Rosecroft Ln, York, PA 17403

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,958

- See 1058 Rosecroft Ln, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com

1149 Rosecroft Ln, York, PA 17403

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,974

- See 1149 Rosecroft Ln, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com

#4. Shade Gap (Dover, PA)

Median sale price

: $275,000 |

Median days on market

: 9 days

#5. Veterans Memorial Park (York, PA)

Median sale price

: $270,000 |

Median days on market

: 55 days

1007 S Queen St, York, PA 17403

- List price: $210,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,974

- See 1007 S Queen St, York, PA 17403 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.