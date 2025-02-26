Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'President's Daughter Breaks the Casting Couch'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Gina Musk (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Joshua Brown (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Cherry (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Fear Anonymous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Victoria (lead, 21-100)

--- Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

--- Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Faded Memories, Husband on Fire'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Felix Langford (lead, male, 22-30)

--- Juliette Walker (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Natalie Griffin (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Glendale, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Feature Thriller Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- News Anchor (day player, 30-60)

--- Radio News Host (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Marty (day player, male, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Darkness'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jaxson (other, male, 18-28)

--- Olivia (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Trish (other, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Into the Black'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ike (lead, male, 23-30)

--- Imani (lead, female, 20-30)

--- The Professor (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: San Bernardino, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Fox Nation Nonfiction Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Female (supporting, female, 30-50)

--- Male One (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Teen Male (supporting, male, 12-18)

- Average hourly rate: $80

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Alpha's Virgin Captive'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Evelyn (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Dominic (lead, male, 21-30)

--- Justin (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lifestyle Interview Series'

- Project type: reality tv

- Roles:

--- Interview Subject (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Saint George, Utah; San Diego, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Henderson, Nevada; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the reality tv here

'Open Air'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Joe (lead, 15-30)

--- Catherine (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- David (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Asylum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maya (supporting, female, 17-19)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 17-19)

--- Gideon (lead, male, 40-59)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Chasing Light'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Light Hunters (supporting, 25-45)

--- Victor (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Leo (lead, male, 15-25)

- Average hourly rate: $35

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; West New York, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lyric & Melody'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- General Cast Call (lead, 23-55)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Tuckerton, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'YouTube Series Fraud Investigation'

- Project type: reality tv

- Roles:

--- Fraudster (lead, female, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Fontana, California; Woodcrest, California; Redlands, California; San Bernardino, California; Perris, California

- Learn more about the reality tv here

'Royally Screwed' Vertical Nonunion Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mia (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Henry (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Declan (lead, male, 25-31)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Campy Sci-fi Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gordy (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-35)

--- Ally (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-40)

--- Princess (supporting, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lore - A Collective Narrative'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Young Behemoths'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Party or Wedding Extras (background extra, 18-50)

--- Bennett " Ben 2" (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 30-40)

--- Justin (supporting, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Botoxic'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kurt (supporting, male, 25-39)

--- Young Kathleen (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Young Rose (day player, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Goshen, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

