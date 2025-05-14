Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Wildwoods'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kaia Sol (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Willow (day player, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Unscripted Documentary Television Series'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Detective W. (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Friend of Tyler (background extra, male, 12-15)

--- Social Services-CPS Worker (background extra, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Advocacy is Life or Death'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ms. Thompson (supporting, 20-40)

--- Erika (lead, female, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'They Call Me Saint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, male, 25-40)

--- News Anchor (day player, female, male, 25-40)

--- John (day player, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vengeance for Hire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carey Hilton (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Zack (supporting, 30-40)

--- Gloria Benson (supporting, female, 31-44)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Wasting Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Canvass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Max - Field Manager (lead, male, 22-35)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Sweetheart'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Suzy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Veronika (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ciao Sommer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hayley (day player, female, 14-17)

--- Jordan (day player, female, 14-17)

--- Mark (lead, male, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Woman And A Gun'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elena (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Night Light'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Janitor (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Hartford, Connecticut

- Learn more about the short film here

