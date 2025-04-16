Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'White Meat: Appetizer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Monica (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 18-25)

--- Lester (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

--- Rand-E (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Comedy Series Pilot, Well-Established Producer and Comedic Director'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Director (crew)

--- Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Stoops'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Zack (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Avery (lead, female, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Dare'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michelle (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Danielle (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Seth (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Morgan Brother Comedy Skits'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ashley (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Lori (supporting, female, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Anxiety is Real'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Victim (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Reality Show, Families Looking For A Bigger Home'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Families Looking For A Bigger Home (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Lana'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Man (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 24-40)

--- Lana (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Canvass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Max - Field Manager (lead, male, 22-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Girlfriend Collective, Digital Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Kid (day player, 6-11)

--- Comedian (day player, 18-100)

--- Gym Dude (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'You Want it Darker'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (lead, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

