Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Heirlooms'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Princess Sabrina & Sophie (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Count Ferdinand (supporting, male, 25-70)

--- Mrs Victor / Mrs Mclean (supporting, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Adult tendencies'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Female 21 (models, female, 18-18)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Noppera'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Avery (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Helena (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Singularity'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Delivery Person (supporting, 18-40)

--- Alan (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Young Evelyn (supporting, female, 9-13)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Care Taker'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cody (lead, non-binary, trans male, 23-28)

--- Diana (supporting, female, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ready for Christmas'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Waitress (day player, 18-35)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Church Members (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Elmwood Park'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

--- Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

--- Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ring Around the Collar'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robbers (day player, male, 18-40)

--- Doctor (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Federal Agent/Police Officers (day player, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Harlots'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Brad (lead, male, 19-21)

--- Elle (lead, female, 20-24)

--- Quinn (lead, female, 20-24)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Three's a Crowd'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Megan (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Henry (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Jimmy (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; White Plains, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Steven Spielberg Feature Film 'Non-View' Seeking Nonunion Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Government Agency Types - Intel, DOD, Cyber, FBI (NON SAG) (4/14-4/21) (background extra, 25-65)

--- Wrestling Match Ring Girls (NON SAG) (Tues March 4) (background extra, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dream Girl,' Music Video'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lead Female Love Interest (models, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

