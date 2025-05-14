Movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Pittsburgh, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Young Men'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jason (supporting, 30-49)

--- Andy (supporting, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Don't Let Him In'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mark (lead, male, 21-30)

--- The Killer (supporting, male, 21-40)

--- Christine (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Young Men'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elvis (supporting, male, 14-16)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bus 153'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lindsey (lead, female, 6-11)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'2 Sides 2 a Story' Ekim, who is looking for love and a way out of the game. While Body, is lost between his sons mother and the woman he loves. it's a tale full of double n triple crosses'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ekim (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Zucker (supporting, male, 35-40)

--- KR (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Tell-Tale Heart'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Narrator (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Inspector Roth (supporting, male, 40-55)

--- Inspector Wilson (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Braxton's: The First Family' Season 2'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Kehlani Braxton (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Donavan Bryant (supporting, male, 21-40)

--- Corey Grainger (supporting, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

- Learn more about the scripted show here

