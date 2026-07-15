Movies and TV shows casting this week in Pittsburgh

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Pittsburgh and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Gordie

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Parents W/ Stroller Available Wed 7/15 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Nurses W/ Scrubs Available Wed 7/15 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Nypd W/ Full Long Sleeve Uniform (Jacket, Shirt, Hat, Belt) Available Wednesday ($231/8 )

-- Non-union to Portray Skateboarders W/ Skateboards and Helmets Available Tuesday 7/14; Early Spring S ($187/10)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Bicyclists with Bikes on Subway Train or Platform Available Filming Wed 7.15 (231/8)

-- Non-union 18-year-olds to Look Younger to Portray Teens on the Subway Available Wednesday 7/15 (187/10)

-- Non-union to Portray Bicycle Riders W/ Folding Bicycle and Helmet Available Tuesday 7/14; Early Spr ($187/10)

-- Nu to Portray Subway Riders Available Wed 7.15 ($187/10)

-- Nu to Portray Parents W/ Strollers Avail Tue 7/14 Must Have Stroller ($187/10)

-- Non-union Street Dancers to Portray Buskers on the Subway Available Tuesday 7/14 (187/10)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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Dating Show Reality Tv- - Generational Wealth

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real People Who are Wealthy or Come from Generational Wealth (1000.00)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Diner Patrons W/ Bar Patron & Pedestrian Change Available Thur 7/16 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Diner Staff Available Thur 7/16 (231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra with Suit to Portray Detective Thur 7/16 (231/8)

-- Non-union to Portray Hipster Bar Patrons Available Thursday 7.16 (187/10)

-- Non-union with Suits to Portray Precinct Types Available Thursday, July 16th. Filming Interiors at O ($187/10)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Real Singles for Reality Dating Show- Debt 175k+

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Single People Who are in Chronic Debt 150+ Who Do Not Reveal It When First Dating (1000.00)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Slip

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Nu Males to Portray European Conference Attendees *Fit Wed 7/22, Work Fri 7/31* (187/10)

-- Sag to Portray Publishing Types *Wed 7/15* Filming in Yonkers ($231/8 )

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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Norwegian Cruise Line Dancer Audition Hershey, Pa

- Project type: theatre

- Roles:

-- Dancers ( $800/week onboard, $560/week rehearsals)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the theatre production here

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The Cackling of the Dodos

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Asian Male Hand/Photo Double for Potential Work Tue 7.14 - Read All Info Size Specific (270/8)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Casting Real People -New Dating Reality Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Singles- New Dating Show See Flyer Attached Reality Show ($1000)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

zef art // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

"Partners" Rom-com Film Scene Demo 2026

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Sarah (pay not available)

-- Alyssa (pay not available)

-- Abigail (pay not available)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the short film here