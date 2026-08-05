Movies and TV shows casting this week in Pittsburgh

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Pittsburgh and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Slip

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Nu to Portray Business Types *Work Thu 8.6* (187/10)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Non-union with Dog Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6 Matching in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY (187/10)

-- Non-union Cyclist with Bike Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6 Matching in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY ($187/10)

-- Non-union to Portray Looki Loos Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6 Matching in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY ($187/10)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Joggers Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6, Matching in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY. ($231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Detectives/Csu Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6, Matching in Prospect Park, Brooklyn ($231/8)

-- Non-union with Bike Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6 Matching in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY ($187/10)

-- Sag/Aftra with Full Nypd Uni Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6, Matching in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY ($231/8)

-- Non-union to Portray Women Doing Yoga Avail Wed 8/5 & Thur 8/6, Matching in Prospect Park, Bk, NY ($187/10)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television film here

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Gordie

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Non-union Boys Ages 14-17 to Portray High School Students Tues 8/4. ($187/10)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray High School Faculty Tues 8/4. Must be Ok with Early Spring Season Interiors And ($231/8 )

-- Sag to Portray High School Students with Backpacks Tues 8/4. Must be Ok with Early Spring Season Int ($231/8 )

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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The Bearing

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Drunk Guy ($257 + 10%-Daily Rate )

-- Sergeant ($257 + 10%-Daily Rate )

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Bluebird - Hbo - Twins Casting

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- South Asian Identical Twins 4-8 Months Old (SAG Scale)

-- South Asian Identical Twins 2-3 Years Old (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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Dedicated to Morris Burke

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Union to Portray Funeral Wake attendees_avail Mon 8/3_filming in Brooklyn ($231/8)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Harlan Coben'S Myron Bolitar

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Non-union Teens to Portray Kids Selling Candy on the Subway Wed 8.5 in Manhattan Int/Ext ($187/10)

-- Sag Men to Portray Musicians in Tuxedos with Musical Instrument Cases Available Wed 8/5 ($231/8 )

-- Non-union to Portray Mango Vendor for Subway Scenes Filming Wed 8.5 in Manhattan Int/Ext ($187/10)

-- Non-union to Portray Street Basketball Filming Subway Scenes Wed 8.5 in Manhattan Int/Ext ($187/10)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here

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Line of Fire

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag Female to Portray Dental Hygienist *Mon 8/3 in Yonkers* Never Worked ($231/8)

- Casting: Pittsburgh

- Learn more about the television series here