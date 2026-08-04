Western Pennsylvania Walmart employee accused of stealing $7,800 in goods over time

GROVE CITY, Pa. — A Walmart employee in Western Pennsylvania is accused of stealing more than $7,800 in goods from the store.

Pennsylvania State Police say that last week, investigators were requested for a shoplifting report at the Grove City Walmart.

There, Derrie Bird Carpenter, 57, confessed to stealing more than $100 a week in food, makeup, hair products, electronics and books from the store.

These thefts had reportedly been going on since January 2025, and it was determined she had stolen in excess of $7,800 from Walmart.

Carpenter is said to have given a voluntary written confession to Walmart, then a verbal confession to investigators. She now faces a felony charge of retail theft.

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