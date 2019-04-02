  • NASA announces top three designs for homes on Mars

    If humans ever call Mars home, NASA thinks houses on the red planet could look like one of the three designs the space agency picked as a finalist in its 3-D Printed Habitat Challenge.

    The chosen homes include small holes for natural light, and one even contains a room for growing plants.

    NASA tasked teams with designing shelters suitable "To boldly go where no man has gone before." The mission plans include Mars, the moon and possibly beyond.

    The three teams split a prize of $100,000 between them. They will now have to create 3-D printed scale models of their homes for the next round.

    $800,000 in prize money is still up for grabs.
     

     

