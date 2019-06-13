NASA HQ honors female mathematicians featured in 'Hidden Figures'

The street outside NASA's Washington, D.C. headquarters has been renamed.
"E Street Southwest" was renamed Wednesday to "Hidden Figures Way."
The new name honors the three black female mathematicians who helped send humans to the moon.
"Hidden Figures" author Margot Lee Shetterly and the families of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson all attended the event.
Johnson is the only one still alive.
Her daughter says her mother is honored that people are still interested in her story.
