NASA's rover captures images of sunrise, sunset on Mars

Nasa's Insight lander caught spectacular images of sunrise and sunset on Mars last week.
The space agency put out the images in two formats: raw and color-corrected. The raw versions show more detail, but the color-corrected images are closer to how the human eye would see them. The pictures from the red planet were taken on April 24 and 25.
TRENDING NOW:
- Horses removed from property in McCandless after abuse reports
- $12,000 reward offered for information on fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills
- 4-year-old's claim that teacher kissed her puts him on administrative leave
- VIDEO: Police: Man shot, killed while trying to get into house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Another interesting detail is the size of the sun, it appears smaller than you're probably used to. That's because Mars is much farther from the sun than earth is, making the sun appear only about two-thirds the size it appears to be when viewed from earth.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}