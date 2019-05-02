4-year-old's claim that teacher kissed her puts him on administrative leave

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local teacher is under investigation after he was accused of kissing a 4-year-old student.
A representative for KinderCare told Channel 11 a concern was raised about one of its teacher's interactions with a child.
ONLY on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., what the child's mother said her child told her and the action she's now taking.
