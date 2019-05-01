  • Horses removed from property in McCandless after abuse reports

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Officials are investigating a local property owner after receiving reports of dead and severely malnourished animals.

    The property where the animals were living is along Thompson Run Road in McCandless

    Channel 11 was alerted to this by a concerned neighbor. 

    Chopper 11 flew over the property Wednesday and our photographer saw several horses being led from a barn.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace is checking in with investigators to learn  more about the conditions of the horses and whether any charges will be filed,  for  Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. 

    For anyone familiar with the area, the rescue happened at the area below shown on the map. 
     

