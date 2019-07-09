LOS ANGELES - "Baby Shark Live" tour is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.
The schedule for their 100-city tour in North America was announced Tuesday.
The "Baby Shark Live" tour kicks off on Oct. 3 and will be at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Nov. 4.
It is inspired by the children's song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.
Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.
Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as "Five Little Monkeys," ''Wheels on the Bus" and "Jungle Boogie."
Of course, the show will also include "Baby Shark."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
