MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said the largest fentanyl bust in Pennsylvania history took place Monday morning along the turnpike in Westmoreland County.
Troopers pulled over a car driven by Juan Gomez, of New York, when he failed to move over for a turnpike vehicle with its lights on in Mount Pleasant Township.
During a search of the car, police discovered a hidden compartment behind the center console. Inside it, they found 3.5 pounds of fentanyl.
"This is what you’d see out of a movie. That package would go to an area where it was cut with different agents, cut over and over again to where that’s over $1 million worth of street value in a 3.5-pound package," State Trooper Steve Limani said.
Police believe the fentanyl was headed to Pittsburgh, where it would be distributed and sold on the streets of western Pennsylvania.
Hector Taveras was also in the car. Both men are now in Westmoreland County Jail on $1 million bond.
