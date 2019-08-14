New Mexico man accused of feeding meth to his cat

They say 39-year-old Aaron Spaulding was arrested in June on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery against a household member, interference with communication and two counts of animal cruelty.
The animals involved are a dog and a cat.
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Man stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh was chased to Market Square, police say
- Fire chief: Smoke detectors lacking at Pa. child care where 5 died
- VIDEO: Pa. lawmaker wants to bring back registration stickers for license plates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police say Spaulding allegedly neglected the pets and abused the cat by squeezing it until it cried out and strangling it.
A veterinarian told police the car showed signs of neurological deficits and its blood tested positive for meth.
Police say one of the animal cruelty charges now has been upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.
It's unclear if Spaulding has a lawyer yet.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}