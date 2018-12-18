CHICAGO - Two officers with the Chicago Police Department were struck and killed by a city train while investigating a shooting on the city’s South Side.
“A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two Chicago police officers investigating a shots fired call were struck by a passing train,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on social media.
A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two #ChicagoPolice officers investigating a shots fired call were struck by a passing train. Please pray for the @ChicagoCAPS05 5th district. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0IfXTZf2Bs— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 18, 2018
It happened just after 6 p.m. CT as police responded to the call about shots fired near the train tracks.
Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene, the Chicago Sun Times reported.
Metra train service from 69th Street to 115th Street was shut down after the accident as police investigate the situation.
Guglielmi asked for prayers for officers of the 5th Calumet District.
