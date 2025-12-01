FedEx truck falls off bridge, lands in creek in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A FedEx truck fell off a bridge and landed in a creek in Washington County.

Washington County emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the 1500 block of Henderson Avenue in Canton Township at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The truck landed on its passenger side in a creek.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show that the driver was able to get out of the driver’s side window.

Channel 11 has reached out to FedEx for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

