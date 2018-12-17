  • Steelers kicker Chris Boswell deletes Twitter account, disables comments on Instagram

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has deleted his Twitter account following Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

    Photos: Steelers ride rookie Samuels past Patriots 17-10

    During Sunday's game, Boswell missed his seventh field goal of the season, but he also drilled a critical 48-yard field goal in the final minutes, and the Steelers (8-5-1) gave their playoff hopes a welcome jolt.

    It's unclear what prompted him to delete his Twitter account, and also disable all of the comments on his Instagram page

    The Associated Press contributed to this story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories