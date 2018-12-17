Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has deleted his Twitter account following Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Photos: Steelers ride rookie Samuels past Patriots 17-10
During Sunday's game, Boswell missed his seventh field goal of the season, but he also drilled a critical 48-yard field goal in the final minutes, and the Steelers (8-5-1) gave their playoff hopes a welcome jolt.
It's unclear what prompted him to delete his Twitter account, and also disable all of the comments on his Instagram page.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
