  • 2 FedEx trucks involved in Georgia crash, spill holiday packages along freeway

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - If you're expecting a package from FedEx, you may want to check on your shipment.

    Two FedEx trucks were involved in a crash on I-75 in Cobb County, Georgia, Monday afternoon, sprawling packages across the interstate.

    >> Read more trending news 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    According to Georgia 511, the trucks sideswiped each other on I-75 SB near Barrett Parkway.

    The packages were moved out of lanes of traffic onto the shoulder. At least one lane was shut down as crews worked to clean up the mess.

    >> See photos from the scene here

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories