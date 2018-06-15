  • 2 riders fall more than 30 feet when roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    Updated:
    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -

    Two people fell 34 feet from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after the coaster jumped the tracks, officials said.

    Firefighters were called to the scene to rescue riders stuck on the malfunctioning coaster.

    Two riders were left dangling precariously from a coaster car as emergency personnel worked to free them.

    Nine people were rescued from the ride and six were taken to local hospitals for treatment, officials said.

    The condition of the injured riders is unknown at this time.

    A main road near the boardwalk was shutdown as emergency crews responded to the accident.

    No other details are available at this time.

     

