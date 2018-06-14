0 Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The acting chief of the Aliquippa Police Department has removed the department from the investigation into the murder of Rachael DelTondo, a former teacher who was shot and killed in her driveway.

In a letter, Acting Chief Robert Sealock said his first official directive was to recuse his officers from the investigation. Instead, he said his department would be focusing on other investigations and the safety of the citizens of Aliquippa.

Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz reports Beaver County detectives will take over the DelTondo investigation.

DelTondo was coming home from getting ice cream with friends on May 13 when she was shot 10 times.

The 32-year-old was a former teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School and who was on paid suspension after being found with an underage boy in a parked car in 2016.

Despite search warrants being executed and evidence collected, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in the shooting.

