3 dead in small plane crash in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A small plane crashed in a northwest Atlanta park Thursday, killing the three people on board, Atlanta fire officials said.
The Cessna 560 went down Thursday at 12:40 p.m. in English Park, near Interstate 285 at Bolton Road and about two miles from the Fulton County Airport, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen confirmed to AJC.com.
Bergen confirmed three people were on board. Their identities have not been released.
“The FAA is investigating,” Bergen said. “We will update as more information becomes available.”
WSB-TV reported the flight took off from the Fulton County Airport. It appears to have been a Cessna Citation bound for Memphis, Tennessee.
Atlanta Fire can confirm a plane crash near Fulton Industrial Pkwy and Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. FF’s extinguishing hotspots at this time. There are no survivors. Working to confirm total number of occupants that were on aircraft. Also checking neighborhood for injuries. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/Z3NHPHMVMo— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 20, 2018
Crews were also searching the neighborhood for any injuries the crash might have caused, officials said.
An Atlanta fire official told reporters at the scene that no one was taken to the hospital.
Cellphone video sent to WSB-TV showed flames in a grassy park area emanating black smoke.
Atlanta police also responded to a “call of a light aircraft down,” spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}