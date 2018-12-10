  • 5 children, including 1-year-old twins, killed in Ohio house fire

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Five children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Youngstown, Ohio, late Sunday, multiple news outlets are reporting.

    According to WFMJ, firefighters responded to 434 Parkcliffe Ave. after a neighbor reported the fire about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The children’s mother, who jumped from a window to escape the blaze, said five children were trapped inside, authorities said. 

    Three children were removed from the home but later died at a nearby hospital, rescuers said. The two other children died inside the house, WKBN reported.

    Fire officials said the children ranged from 1 to 9 years old. The two youngest were twins, according to WKBN.

    The mother and one firefighter were hospitalized for injuries, WKBN reported. Another firefighter was hurt and treated at the scene, officials said.

    Officials don’t know yet what caused the blaze but said foul play is unlikely, WKBN reported.

