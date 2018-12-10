  • 'The Grinch' seen plowing snow in North Carolina

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    BOONE, N.C. - The Grinch appears to be chipping in to help clear up some winter weather.

    WSOC reported that video from JoAnna Wayt  in Boone, N.C., shows someone in a Grinch mask plowing snow, which piled up from a winter storm over the weekend.

    Watch the video below:

     

