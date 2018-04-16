  • 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    By: MEG KINNARD, Associated Press

    Updated:
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

    Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

    Taillon said multiple inmate fights that broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

    Taillon said no officers were wounded.

    The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Protesters at Starbucks chant company is 'anti-black'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Icahn's company strikes approximately $1.85B Tropicana deal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Researchers mark death of Pearl Harbor mastermind Yamamoto

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bank of America 1Q profits rise to record $6.9 billion