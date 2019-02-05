  • Airline offering free flights for kids up to 14 years old, but there's a catch

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Frontier Airlines is offering free domestic flights for children 14 or younger, but you have to a member of their Discount Den, which is $59.99 annually.

    The deal also requires that for every free seat, a corresponding adult seat must be purchased. The deal is also only available for select dates:

    • Feb. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
    • March 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
    • April 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30
    • May 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22 and 29
    • June 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26
    • July 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30
    • Aug. 5 and 6

    (Dates subject to change, please check Frontier’s website for details.)

    Lap children do qualify for the offer but should be booked at the time of initial booking as a child instead of a lap child.

    The deal is only available on Frontier’s booking website, flyfrontier.com.

    Other restrictions apply (read more on flyfrontier.com).

     
     

