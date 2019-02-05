Airline offering free flights for kids up to 14 years old, but there's a catch

Frontier Airlines is offering free domestic flights for children 14 or younger, but you have to a member of their Discount Den, which is $59.99 annually.
The deal also requires that for every free seat, a corresponding adult seat must be purchased. The deal is also only available for select dates:
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed by exploding e-cigarette when metal piece sliced artery, report says
- Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall
- College student thinks apartment is haunted, finds man in closet
- VIDEO: Pennsylvanians pay the highest gas tax in the country, but where does it go?
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
- Feb. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
- March 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27
- April 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30
- May 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22 and 29
- June 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26
- July 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30
- Aug. 5 and 6
(Dates subject to change, please check Frontier’s website for details.)
Lap children do qualify for the offer but should be booked at the time of initial booking as a child instead of a lap child.
The deal is only available on Frontier’s booking website, flyfrontier.com.
Other restrictions apply (read more on flyfrontier.com).
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}