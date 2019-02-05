0 NC college student thinks apartment is haunted, finds man in closet

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A North Carolina college student thought a ghost was haunting her apartment -- But found the “ghost” was actually a man who had somehow made his way into her closet and was going through her clothes.

Andrew Clyde Swofford, 30, has been charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn told The Greensboro News & Record.

A University of North Carolina at Greensboro student, identified by news outlets only as “Maddie,” said that over the weekend she noticed items of her clothing were going missing. On Saturday, she and her roommates began hearing noises that they thought may have been a ghost.

“I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounded like a raccoon in my closet,” Maddie told WGHP-TV. “I’m like who’s there? And somebody answers me. He’s like ‘Oh my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes.”

Upon discovering Swofford, Maddie called her boyfriend and asked him to come to her apartment. She said she talked to the intruder as she waited.

“He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, 'You’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’ Maddie said. “But he never touched me.”

Maddie’s boyfriend asked Swofford to leave the apartment. Swofford obliged, and was arrested a short time later about a block away.

Maddie and her roommate aren’t sure how Swofford was able to access their apartment. She said the doors are always locked, and didn’t appear to be damaged.

Swofford faces several other charges including failure to appear, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, resist, delay or obstruct a police officer, identity theft and possession of stolen goods.

