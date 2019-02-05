  • Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some big changes could soon be coming to Ross Park Mall and its former Sears department store.

    Mall officials proposed the redevelopment plans and expansion to Ross Township’s Board of Commissioners.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The redevelopment includes a new three-story building, a new “small shop” space, a fitness center and a theater.  New restaurants and expanding the food court are also among the proposed plans.

    RELATED STORY: Ross Park Mall releases new plans after Sears closes

    The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed redevelopment at its meeting on Feb. 11 on 7:30 p.m.

    The public is encouraged to attend.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories