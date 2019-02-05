ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some big changes could soon be coming to Ross Park Mall and its former Sears department store.
Mall officials proposed the redevelopment plans and expansion to Ross Township’s Board of Commissioners.
The redevelopment includes a new three-story building, a new “small shop” space, a fitness center and a theater. New restaurants and expanding the food court are also among the proposed plans.
The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed redevelopment at its meeting on Feb. 11 on 7:30 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend.
