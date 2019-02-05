  • Man killed by exploding e-cigarette when metal piece sliced artery, report says

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas man was killed last week when an e-cigarette exploded sending metal pieces flying.

    >> Read more trending news 

    William Eric Brown, 24 of Forth Worth, died last week, according to KXAS-TV, when a piece of the electronic cigarette cut his left carotid artery.

    The medical examiner’s report attributed Brown’s death to a “penetrating trauma from exploding vaporizer pen,” KXAS reported.

    The accident happened while Brown was sitting in his car outside a shop where he went to buy more vaping products.

    He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his grandmother told the news station he was talking shortly after the incident occurred, but he died several days later when doctors had a hard time removing a three-inch metal shard from his head.

    A Florida man died last May, according to The New York Times, after suffering a head wound from an exploding e-cigarette.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories