Alabama IHOP shooting: 2 dead, 1 hurt after customer opens fire at restaurant, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two men, including the suspected gunman, are dead and another man hurt after gunfire erupted late Wednesday at an Alabama IHOP, authorities said.
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Huntsville, Ala. IHOP shooting. pic.twitter.com/LzOHIQFCYS— Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) January 17, 2019
Authorities said the customer and two employees began arguing at the restaurant, near Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall, on Wednesday night, WAFF reported. The customer went to his car, came back with a handgun and opened fire about 9:50 p.m., police said.
Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the slain IHOP employee as Roy Brown, 56, WHNT reported. The suspected gunman was identified as Roderick Turner, 25. It was not immediately clear who shot Turner, AL.com reported.
Another employee was hospitalized with "non-life-threatening injuries," WHNT reported.
In a statement released to WAFF, IHOP spokeswoman Stephanie Peterson said the restaurant chain was working to understand the details surrounding Wednesday’s shooting.
“For now, the priority is on taking care of the guests and team members who were there,” Peterson told the news station. “The restaurant team is working closely with and assisting authorities to piece together the events that unfolded. The restaurant is currently closed pending an investigation. This is a heartbreaking situation and our thoughts at this time are with the individuals and the families of those involved.”
