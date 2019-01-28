America's 10 best jobs for 2019, according to Glassdoor

When it comes down to job satisfaction, earning potential and available opportunities, some careers fare better than others.
To determine America’s 50 best jobs for 2019, researchers with online job and recruitment marketplace Glassdoor analyzed the three aforementioned factors using internal data on the past year’s median base salary; the number of active U.S. job openings on the site as of Jan. 2; and employee satisfaction ratings.
To be eligible, a job title must have at least 100 salary reports on Glassdoor and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings from employees. Intern-level jobs were not included in the report.
With a median base salary of $108,000, an average job satisfaction rating of 4.3/5 and more than 6,500 job openings, data scientist earned the No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row. Other notable tech roles among the top 10 were product manager, devops engineer, data engineer and software engineer.
Health care jobs also made a splash, with nursing manager at No. 2 and occupational therapist at No. 4.
According to Glassdoor, nursing managers have a median base salary of $83,000 and an average job satisfaction score of 4/5. Occupational therapists share the same score, but offer a median base salary of $74,000. Both titles had more than 13,000 job openings listed as of Jan. 2. The industry is ripe for growth as baby boomers continue to leave the workforce.
“Similar to tech jobs, professional services roles have experienced tremendous growth in recent years, as the demand for skilled ‘knowledge workers’ continues to increase,” analysts wrote in the report. “Several of these roles are manager-level positions, highlighting the need for talent with many years of experience and the ability to work with teams. This is great news for job seekers who want to build their careers in fields such as operations and strategy.”
The 10 best jobs in America for 2019, according to Glassdoor:
- Data scientist
- Nursing manager
- Marketing manager
- Occupational therapist
- Product manager
- Devops engineer
- Program manager
- Data engineer
- HR manager
- Software engineer
See the full list at glassdoor.com.
