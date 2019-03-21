Baby cough syrup sold nationwide at Dollar General stores is being recalled because it could be contaminated with bacteria that could cause illness.
A lot of 2-fluid ounce bottles of DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus is being recalled due to its potential contamination with Bacillus cereus, according to the FDA.
“Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, one being a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea. Most often, illnesses are mild and self-limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred,” a recall announcement from the FDA said.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.
The recalled bottles of cough syrup are marked with Lot KL180157, an expiration date of 11/20 and UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.
Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and Kingston Pharma investigate the source of the problem.
