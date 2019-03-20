  • Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children

    Updated:

    NEW STANTON, Pa. - A local family has a medical story that’s truly one of a kind.

    All four of their children were diagnosed with the same rare genetic disease; it’s so uncommon it’s only found in a couple hundred people across the country.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is sitting down with their mother about the rare disease that’s struck their family, and is finding out how the community is coming together for them this weekend. Watch Channel 11 News at 5:30 for a full report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories