A baby’s body found in a cooler on the side of a Georgia road could have been there for several days, authorities said Monday.
The body was discovered Sunday afternoon after someone looked inside a cooler left near a wood line in Troup County. Witnesses told authorities the zippered cooler with a watermelon print had been on the side of the road for up to a week.
Troup County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3:20 p.m. Sunday.
“Once on scene deputies and investigators discovered what appeared to be a deceased newborn child in a portable cooler bag,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a news release.
The baby has not been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is scheduled to perform an autopsy Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
