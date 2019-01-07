  • Christian Bale thanks Satan in Golden Globes acceptance speech

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Actor Christian Bale won the Golden Globe on Sunday night for best actor in a movie musical or comedy for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in the film “Vice.”

    Bale, 44, gained 40 pounds for the role and basically transformed himself into Cheney, so it was no surprise that he won the award, but his acceptance speech was a little unexpected and lit up social media.

    After thanking the usual people, his wife and children included, Bale veered off script, crediting the devil for his inspired performance.

    “Thank you, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play” Cheney, Bale declared.

    This was Bale’s second Golden Globe win. He won a best supporting actor Globe in 2011 for his performance in “The Fighter.” He was nominated in 2014 and 2016 for his roles in “American Hustle” and “The Big Short,” respectively. 

     

