Christian Bale thanks Satan in Golden Globes acceptance speech

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Actor Christian Bale won the Golden Globe on Sunday night for best actor in a movie musical or comedy for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in the film “Vice.”
Bale, 44, gained 40 pounds for the role and basically transformed himself into Cheney, so it was no surprise that he won the award, but his acceptance speech was a little unexpected and lit up social media.
After thanking the usual people, his wife and children included, Bale veered off script, crediting the devil for his inspired performance.
“Thank you, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play” Cheney, Bale declared.
Christian Bale thanks Satan for giving him "inspiration" on how to play Dick Cheney https://t.co/DAOgxwJENz pic.twitter.com/UEnyyvUhht— The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2019
>> Related: Photos: 2019 Golden Globes red carpet
This was Bale’s second Golden Globe win. He won a best supporting actor Globe in 2011 for his performance in “The Fighter.” He was nominated in 2014 and 2016 for his roles in “American Hustle” and “The Big Short,” respectively.
Christian Bale made sure to thank Satan during his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech: pic.twitter.com/DU3cq1cKUf— Vulture (@vulture) January 7, 2019
“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration.” Christian Bale – who portrayed Dick Cheney in #ViceMovie – accepts the Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/u3a8IhBFLV pic.twitter.com/yUmduxIiU1— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 7, 2019
“Thank you Satan for the inspiration” -Christian Bale on playing Cheney in VICE. #GoldenGIobes— Julissa Arce (@julissaarce) January 7, 2019
Christian Bale be like: #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xqRHADs2xO— Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) January 7, 2019
Congratulations to Christian Bale! Yes he just thanked Satan. #ViceMovie #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3KmqSrUOvm— Annapurna Pictures (@AnnapurnaPics) January 7, 2019
In his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech, Christian Bale name-dropped the devil himself. https://t.co/q9MpwlwDYG pic.twitter.com/82n1aP5Dhl— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 7, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- 165 neglected German shepherds rescued from Georgia property, officials say
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Video resurfaces of Drake kissing underage girl onstage
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}