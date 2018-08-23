0 Ben Affleck reportedly checks into rehab after Jennifer Garner intervention

LOS ANGELES - Ben Affleck is checking into rehab again after an intervention from his soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to reports.

People reported that the actor, who is rumored to have broken up with TV producer Lindsay Shookus and is dating 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

Garner was photographed by paparazzi arriving at Affleck’s home Wednesday. On Monday, People reported, Affleck appeared to be getting a delivery of alcoholic beverages to his home.

During her visit Wednesday, Garner left Affleck’s home, appearing to be upset, according to People. She later returned and Affleck and “an unidentified woman who arrived at the actor’s home” were photographed in Garner’s car as the actress was driving. According to Us Weekly, the woman was a sober coach.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly Affleck asked for help.

“He told Jen and was not resistant,” an unnamed source told E! News. “He asked her to take him and she wanted to be there for him.”

People reported that the three drove to a treatment facility in Malibu, California.

This is the third time Affleck has sought treatment. In 2001, soon after the release of his film “Pearl Harbor,” Affleck entered rehab, according to USA Today.

In March 2017, Affleck said he completed a treatment program for alcohol addiction.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Affleck said in a statement on his Facebook page. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

