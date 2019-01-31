Body found: ‘My grandmother is in the cooler in the basement,' woman says

DAYTON, Ohio - A body that coroner’s office investigators said had been dead for an extended period of time was found in an Ohio home, shortly after a woman told police her grandmother was dead in a cooler in a basement.
“I’ve already called before and they thought I was crazy when I called and I wish that I was crazy,” Megan Lauhon told dispatchers Wednesday night. “It’s been about three years since anyone has seen her.”
Dispatch records show police responded to the home at 11:30 p.m. to do a welfare check, WHIO-TV reported.
“That’s where my grandmother is in the cooler in the basement,” Lauhon told police, adding that she had also been told that her grandmother was wrapped in plastic wrap.
Dayton police said they expect to release a statement on the department’s investigation Friday, declining to offer any details about the state of the body that was found at the address.
Coroner’s office investigators said they have a possible identity on the body recovered from the Virginia Avenue home, however, they are working to officially confirm the identity. Lauhon said police told her Thursday morning they believe the body to be her grandmother’s.
“I’m very, very thankful that the detective, the second time that I called, followed through and went above and beyond and found my grandmother and didn’t make it seem like I just made up some crazy story,” Lauhon told Kate Bartley, of WHIO-TV, by phone Thursday afternoon.
