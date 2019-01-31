  • Teen in critical condition after home invasion

    BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. - A teenager is in critical condition after two suspects broke into his family’s Baldwin Borough home and shot him after demanding money.

    Police responded to the home in the 300 block of Macassar Drive at 10:12 a.m. for a 911 call about a shooting, Allegheny County Police said.

    They found the victim, who has not been identified, with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

    The two males fled the area on foot, police said. No description of them is available.

    Two other adults and three children under the age of 12 were home during the shooting, police said.

    Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the police tipline at 833-255-8477.

     

