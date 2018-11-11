Boy, 13, breaks record of solving 3 Rubik's cubes at once

A teenage Rubik’s cube master, who already holds two Guinness World Records for his remarkably quick ability to complete the puzzle, broke two more records recently.
Que Jianyu, 13, solved three Rubik’s cubes at once, one in each hand and another using his feet, in 1 minute and 36.39 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.
After that feat, Que suspended himself upside down and completed the puzzle upside down in 15.84 seconds.
He has previous records for fastest time solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling and fastest time by a team of two.
"For beginners, it may look much difficult to achieve these records,” Que told Guinness officials. “At first, I solved the cubes by using the formulas, after million times of practice I was familiar with all the logic of the formulas and then I upgrade them to my own way.”
Jianyu has played with a Rubik’s cube since he was 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reports: Bell not expected to report by Tuesday deadline, will not play this season
- Missing 70-year-old man found dismembered in neighbor's home didn't know killer, police say
- 1 dead, 2 injured in crash that closed McKees Rocks Bridge for hours
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}