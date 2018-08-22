BrewDog DogHouse: World's first beer-themed hotel opens in Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Craft beer company BrewDog will celebrate the opening of its new "beer hotel" in Ohio this weekend.
Named the DogHouse, the hotel in Canal Winchester, a city near Columbus, is the first of its kind and features 32 rooms, including eight deluxe suites and a workout facility, according to WBNS.
Other features include a lobby bar with games and activities, a marketplace for takeaway food, international continental breakfast daily and select dog-friendly rooms. Guests also will have views of the brewery throughout in order to watch the brewers work.
All rooms include in-room refrigerators stocked with BrewDog beers, in-shower fridges, in-room taps, 42-inch flat screens and plenty more.
In addition to the craft beer escape, BrewDog also has unveiled its on-site, interactive beer museum. This 6,000-square-foot space provides a journey through the brewing process, a deep dive into the history of craft beer, and a hands-on experience of "the fundamental four" ingredients that contribute to the creation of a craft beer.
Established in 2007, BrewDog has grown from selling craft beer in the United Kingdom to exporting to 60 countries and 49 bars around the world.
The first night patrons can sleep at the DogHouse hotel will be Aug. 26, according to the website.
